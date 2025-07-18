REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - City officials in Rehoboth Beach voted Friday to adopt a new workplace civility rule mandating "mannerly and courteous behavior" among city employees and commissioners. The ordinance outlines potential consequences for those who use hostile, abusive or inappropriate language including possible termination.
The policy passed in a 6-1 vote following a tense meeting where Mayor Stan Mills referenced past incidents of alleged inappropriate language by a unnamed commissioner.
"Does this cover commissioners that refer to staff as the mayor’s w**** or the mayor’s b****? I would hope it covers that," Mills said during the meeting.
Though the mayor did not name any individuals, Commissioner Suzanne Goode was the only official to vote against the new rule, arguing the mayor’s remarks were "hearsay and lacked attribution."
City leaders have not disclosed what prompted the rule, but it follows a contentious July 7 meeting that erupted into a shouting match.
Bruce Bauman, a former Pennsylvania school board member with more than 20 years of experience, said such dysfunction is counterproductive.
"People need to understand, when they don’t have the floor, they’ve got to keep their mouth shut," Bauman said.
The newly approved policy is part of an effort by city officials to refocus on professionalism. The rule applies to all city staff and elected officials, and disciplinary action will be determined on a case-by-case basis, with possible outcomes ranging up to termination.