DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Capitol Police is expanding its Facility Dog Program to Kent and Sussex counties, bringing comfort and support animals to all courthouses statewide.
The program, which began in New Castle County in 2022, features trained dogs that help reduce anxiety for people involved in emotionally difficult legal proceedings, including children, victims, and witnesses.
Vinn, Delaware’s first facility dog, has served for three years at the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington. Handled by Senior Corporal Donna DiClemente, Vinn is trained through Canine Companions, a nonprofit that provides service dogs for people in need. He knows more than 40 commands, including calming pressure therapy, and has passed the Assistance Dogs International test.
The Delaware Capitol Police says Vinn has proven helpful during courtroom testimony, interviews with children, Protection from Abuse Order proceedings, and trial preparation.
With the program’s expansion, people in Kent and Sussex counties can now request facility dog services by completing this form.