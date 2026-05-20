DELAWARE - Mariah Calagione, a former University of Delaware Trustee and co-founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, will deliver the university's 2026 Commencement address on May 23.
The University of Delaware posted a video on their social media pages on April 23 that featured Calagione as well as Student Government Association President Katherine Slough and Graduate Student Government President Stephanie Kuntz-McAllister.
"We are thrilled to welcome back to UD such an entrepreneur, community builder and champion of purpose-driven leadership to address our graduates," said President Laura Carlson. "As a former UD Trustee, Mariah knows what it means to be a Blue Hen, and she stands as an example for us all of vision, grit, and commitment to others."
Calagione, alongside her husband, Sam Calagione, helped grow Dogfish Head from a small, coastal brewpub in Rehoboth Beach into a nationally recognized company celebrated for quality and social responsibility.
"I’m deeply honored to serve as Commencement speaker for the University of Delaware, an institution that represents the heart, resilience and promise of our state," said Calagione. "Delaware has always been home, and it’s where I’ve seen firsthand how creativity and community can come together to build something meaningful. I look forward to celebrating this incredible milestone, honoring the Class of 2026."
The Commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 15 a.m. in the Delaware Stadium on the University’s Newark campus. It is a ticketed event open only to graduating students and up to four guests.
An estimated 4,000 graduates are expected to attend, with approximately 16,000 family and friends. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.