DELAWARE- Two men have been convicted in connection with the 2022 killing of a 19-year-old in Wilmington.
Jhaivon Carter, 22, of Wilmington, was convicted March 12 in New Castle County Superior Court of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, following a jury trial.
Xavier Carter-Baird, 19, of Milford, pled guilty February 26 to first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to court records, on August 14, 2022, Carter and his then-15-year-old cousin, Carter-Baird, fired shots at Lowe near West 23rd Street in Wilmington. Carter’s gunfire struck and killed Marell Lowe, while evidence showed Carter-Baird did not hit the victim.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings called the killing “senseless gun violence” and said her office would continue holding gun offenders accountable. “I am deeply grateful to our prosecution team and our partners in the Wilmington Police Department for their excellent work in this case,” Jennings said.
Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos praised investigators’ efforts and said he hopes the convictions bring some comfort to Lowe’s family.