WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware prosecutors have secured a seven-count felony indictment against John Wallace-Bey, the accused murderer charged in the June 16 shooting at ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital that left one man dead and another critically hurt.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Monday that a grand jury indicted Wallace-Bey, 23, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangering, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Wallace-Bey was arrested in Pennsylvania on the night of June 16 and remains in custody pending extradition to Delaware.
According to prosecutors, Wallace-Bey, who worked as an IT intern at Wilmington Hospital, allegedly entered the hospital armed with a gun and shot two hospital employees before running away. One victim, 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna, later died from his injuries. The second victim remains in stable condition.
“This was a shocking and traumatizing act of violence in one of our community’s most sensitive places,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “All of us are sick for the victims, for the Christiana Care family, and for Wilmington Hospital’s neighbors who were shaken by this senseless gun violence.
Investigators have described the shooting as a targeted attack and said they have not identified any prior criminal record for Wallace-Bey.
"Our hearts remain with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time,” said ChristianaCare incoming President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz. “This tragedy has deeply impacted our health care community, and we know many are still early in the grieving process."
Campos credited Wilmington Police officers and partner agencies for their response and efforts that led to Wallace-Bey's arrest in Philadelphia hours after the shooting.