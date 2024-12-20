DELWARE- If you hear the familiar ring of Salvation Army bells this weekend, now’s the perfect time to give. Donations collected on Saturday in the state’s iconic Red Kettles will be matched, up to $3,000 per location.
The extra boost comes from an anonymous donor, aiming to help the Salvation Army meet its fundraising goals during a year when donations are down more than 38% in Delaware.
According to the Salvation Army, all Red Kettle donations stay local, directly supporting the communities where they’re collected.
Major James Cocker, state coordinator for the Salvation Army in Delaware, emphasized the urgency of this year’s campaign: “The need is great. Many families are struggling with eviction, food insecurity, and other hardships. This is our chance to help brighten the holidays and offer hope.”
So next time you hear those bells, think about dropping a little extra in the kettle—because this weekend, your generosity will go twice as far.