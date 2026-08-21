KENT COUNTY, Del. - Cleanup and repairs are underway in Dover after a confirmed tornado struck around 6 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes, businesses and recreation facilities across the city.
Dover police are asking drivers to allow extra travel time Friday as crews work to clear debris, make repairs and restore services. Police said drivers could encounter blocked lanes, utility crews, emergency personnel and other delays.
“Please slow down and use caution when approaching areas where cleanup is underway,” Dover police wrote on Facebook. “Give our crews plenty of room to work and, most importantly, help us keep them safe!!”
The tornado left a trail of significant damage across Dover and surrounding areas.
At the Kraft Heinz factory in Dover, portions of the building's walls were ripped away, with chunks of the structure missing. Trailers were also toppled onto their sides.
Damage was also visible at the Dover Little League fields, where netting was mangled and light poles fell onto the field. Debris could be seen scattered around the property, while trees elsewhere in the area were snapped in half.
Homes were also hit. On Hartly Road, a home was left with part of its roof missing. On Halltown Road, the roof of another home was torn away, with roofing material scattered across the yard. Two neighboring homes appeared largely untouched.
Along Route 13, the Superlodge sustained extensive roof damage. Wood and other debris from the motel covered portions of its parking lot. Debris was also visible on the roof and grassy areas of the neighboring Days Inn.