Cleanup and repairs are underway in Dover after a confirmed tornado struck around 6 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes, businesses and recreation facilities across the city.

KENT COUNTY, Del. - Cleanup and repairs are underway in Dover after a confirmed tornado struck around 6 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes, businesses and recreation facilities across the city.

Dover police are asking drivers to allow extra travel time Friday as crews work to clear debris, make repairs and restore services. Police said drivers could encounter blocked lanes, utility crews, emergency personnel and other delays.

“Please slow down and use caution when approaching areas where cleanup is underway,” Dover police wrote on Facebook. “Give our crews plenty of room to work and, most importantly, help us keep them safe!!”

The tornado left a trail of significant damage across Dover and surrounding areas.

Tornado damage at the Kraft Heinz factory.

At the Kraft Heinz factory in Dover, portions of the building's walls were ripped away.

At the Kraft Heinz factory in Dover, portions of the building's walls were ripped away, with chunks of the structure missing. Trailers were also toppled onto their sides.

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Damage was also visible at the Dover Little League fields, where netting was mangled and light poles fell onto the field. Debris could be seen scattered around the property, while trees elsewhere in the area were snapped in half.

A scoreboard for little league baseball barely stands, heavily damaged.

Damage was also visible at the Dover Little League fields, where netting was mangled and light poles fell onto the field.

Homes were also hit. On Hartly Road, a home was left with part of its roof missing. On Halltown Road, the roof of another home was torn away, with roofing material scattered across the yard. Two neighboring homes appeared largely untouched.

Damage to a home on Halltown Road in Kent County.

Pictured is damage to a home on Halltown Road in Kent County.

Along Route 13, the Superlodge sustained extensive roof damage. Wood and other debris from the motel covered portions of its parking lot. Debris was also visible on the roof and grassy areas of the neighboring Days Inn.

An aerial view of a roof destroyed, scattering wood.

Wood and other debris from the motel covered portions of the motel parking lot on Route 13. 

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie moved to Delmarva to join CoastTV in 2021 and has since anchored just about every newscast at the station. Currently, Charlie is on the news desk at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. He is also the co-host of CoastLife, CoastTV's hour-long lifestyle show.

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