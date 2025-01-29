DOVER, Del. – A Dover City Council member was among six men arrested during a prostitution operation conducted by the Dover Police Department on Tuesday.
William Hare, 74, who represents Dover’s Second District on the City Council, was charged with patronizing a prostitute and released on a criminal summons, said Dover Police.
The operation, held at an undisclosed hotel in Dover, was part of an ongoing effort to address quality-of-life concerns, including prostitution. The initiative aims to deter both those offering and soliciting such services.
In addition to Hare, the following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Michael Scheers, 58, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on a criminal summons.
- Michael Lunn, 52, of Magnolia – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
- Dakota Achenbach, 36, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
- Excellent Asare, 24, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Released on an OR bond after arraignment. Police said he was found with a concealed 9mm handgun.
- Keith Litchford, 62, of Dover – Patronizing a prostitute. Released on a criminal summons.
The Dover Police Department said it is working with the Delaware Department of Justice to crack down on prostitution-related offenses throughout the city and state. The mayor of Dover had no comment on Hare’s arrest at this time.