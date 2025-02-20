DOVER, Del. - A Dover man was arrested late Wednesday night following two burglaries and a pursuit, according to the Dover Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to First State Vape on North DuPont Highway at 10:13 p.m. on Feb. 19, after receiving a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, police found the front door shattered and determined that a suspect had entered the store, taken several products and fled in a vehicle.
An hour later at 11:13 p.m., police say a patrol supervisor near Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway observed a man running from the business as an alarm sounded. The officer saw that the front glass of the store had been broken and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect, identified as Aahren Johnson-Wilder, 22, of Dover.
During the stop, police say Johnson-Wilder drove off, leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended at Royal Farms on W. Lebanon Road. Officials say he exited the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase. Police then determined he was also responsible for the earlier burglary at First State Vape.
Johnson-Wilder was committed to SCI on $13,000 secured bail and faces multiple charges, including burglary, attempted burglary, resisting arrest, and theft.
This arrest follows an early Wednesday morning burglary at Cosmic Smoke. Police say in that case, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested, and Dover police are searching for two others after an attempted break-in.