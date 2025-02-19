DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, and Dover police are searching for two others after an attempted break-in at Cosmic Smoke early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the smoke shop at 515 South DuPont Highway around 1:03 a.m. after the store owner reported a burglary in progress. Officers found a broken window at a nearby business, similar to damage from a burglary at the same location on Feb. 14.
While searching the area, officers spotted the 16-year-old walking nearby. When they approached him, he ran away but was caught after a brief chase. Police later determined he was also responsible for the Feb. 14 burglary.
The teenager was taken to the Dover Police Department, processed and released to a guardian. He faces multiple charges, including burglary, attempted burglary, theft of $1,500 or more, attempted theft, wearing a disguise during a felony, conspiracy, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the other two people involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.