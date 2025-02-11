DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been arrested on drug dealing charges after police seized 12,701 bags of heroin during an investigation.

According to Dover Police Department, 31-year-old Terrance Cook, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, Feb. 10, at 12:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden Court. The arrest followed an investigation by the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit into heroin distribution earlier in the month.

Cook was transported to the Dover Police Department for processing and arraignment. He has been charged with:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cook was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,500 secured bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

