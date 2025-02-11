DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been arrested on drug dealing charges after police seized 12,701 bags of heroin during an investigation.
According to Dover Police Department, 31-year-old Terrance Cook, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, Feb. 10, at 12:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden Court. The arrest followed an investigation by the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit into heroin distribution earlier in the month.
Cook was transported to the Dover Police Department for processing and arraignment. He has been charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cook was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,500 secured bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.