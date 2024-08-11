DOVER, Del. – Dover Motor Speedway will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This marks the nineteenth year of the event in partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
This is only the second time registrants will have the opportunity to drive on the Monster Mile for the event. Registrants should be aware of the following procedures as they make their way in and around Dover Motor Speedway:
- Guests should use the Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance, near the Monster Monument (not the entrance to Bally’s Dover off of Route 13), to access the event. Suggested GPS address to help with guidance: 99 Plaza Drive, Dover, DE 19901.
- Before entering the start-finish line gate, guests will be asked to sign a Speedway-issued waiver to drive their vehicle on the Monster Mile racing surface and a Blood Bank-issued waiver in order for their photo to be taken.
- Guests will enter the Speedway near the start-finish line and make their way to the NASCAR Cup Series garage between Turns 1 and 2. After their donations, guests will exit the garage area near Turn 2 then make their way back around the track toward the front stretch exit where they entered.
According to America’s Blood Centers, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, 204.9 million people, but only 3 percent of Americans do so each year.
Blood from volunteer donors is needed every two seconds to help meet the daily transfusion needs of cancer and surgery patients, accident and burn victims, newborns and mothers delivering babies, sickle cell anemia patients, and many more.
The speedway says that for those who donate, regular drawings will take place to award tickets for next year’s BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, an annual 200-lap/mile event featuring some of America’s top up-and-coming drivers.