DOVER, Del. - A Dover woman is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement found an alleged unlicensed wine manufacturing and sales operation tied to Pale Moon Wine LLC.
Margaret Munro, 60, of Dover, was arrested following an investigation that began when the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission notified the Delaware Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement that products from Pale Moon Wine LLC were being sold at establishments in Maryland.
Investigators determined the products originated in Delaware and that the company did not have the licenses required to manufacture or sell alcoholic beverages, according to the agency.
On June 10, officers executed a search warrant at Pale Moon Wine LLC in Dover. During the search, investigators seized seven 220-liter plastic barrels containing various wine flavors, one 200-liter plastic barrel of wine, 127 five-gallon buckets containing various wine flavors, 63 boxes of bottled wine, three corking machines and additional equipment and materials used in wine production.
Munro was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $300 unsecured bail. She was charged with:
- Selling Alcoholic Liquor Without a License
- Illegal Manufacture of Alcoholic Liquor
- Illegal Storage of Alcoholic Liquors
- Misleading the Public by Means of Signs or Advertisements
The agency said it will continue investigating and taking enforcement action against people and businesses operating outside regulatory requirements.