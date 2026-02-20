DOVER, Del. — The Office of State Planning Coordination is now accepting applications from Delaware municipalities seeking designation under the Downtown Development District Rebate Program, following an expansion authorized by Gov. Matt Meyer.
Last month, Meyer expanded the program from 12 to 15 districts. Municipalities interested in applying for a new designation must attend an in-person pre-application meeting scheduled for Feb. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Haslet Armory, Room 219, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. South in Dover.
Applications are due to the Office of State Planning Coordination by June 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Application forms and guidance are available through the Delaware Downtown Development Districts Program webpage on the state’s website.
The Downtown Development District program was created through legislation in 2014. Since its inception, the state says more than $47 million in DDD funds have leveraged $693 million in private investment through 20% rebates and other targeted incentives.
The 12 current districts are Clayton, Delaware City, Dover, Georgetown, Harrington, Laurel, Middletown, Milford, New Castle, Seaford, Smyrna and Wilmington. District designations last 10 years, and the governor may consider up to two five-year renewals. In 2025, Dover, Seaford and Wilmington became the first districts to receive five-year renewals.
The Cabinet Committee on State Planning Issues is expected to meet in August to review applications for the three new designations and submit recommendations to Meyer, who will make the final selections.