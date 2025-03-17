MILFORD, Del. - Exciting upgrades are on the horizon for downtown Milford as a new project aims to enhance the city’s overall look and feel. Downtown Milford Incorporated recently presented plans at a City Council workshop, showcasing efforts to revitalize the area.
As one of the fastest-growing cities in Sussex County, Milford is working to keep pace with its growth while maintaining its historic charm. Terry Rogers, president of Downtown Milford Incorporated, shared that the organization hopes to expand local events, gather feedback through community surveys, and introduce other improvements.
“We are trying to keep up with that growth and make sure downtown is a great place to live, work, and play,” Rogers said.
Locals, such as Isaac Sapp, a lifelong Milford native, are eager to see the downtown area become more active, noting the positive impact on families and community connections.
However, some, like Chris Mirra, suggest that improving the roads in and out of Milford should be a priority to address growing traffic concerns.
To help implement these plans, Downtown Milford Incorporated is seeking a coordinator to help execute all the plans.