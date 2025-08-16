SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury is welcoming its Sister City, Tartu, Estonia, as part of its ongoing commitment to international friendship and cultural exchange, highlighting global connection, community spirit and shared cultural values.
Mayor Randy Taylor says, "The partnerships we have with our Sister Cities bring Salisbury, Maryland to conversations across the globe. I’m looking forward to celebrating that friendship and spending time with the community and our Estonian partners."
According to the City of Salisbury, they will host a special appearance by the Tartu Male Academic Choir, one of Estonia’s premier choral ensembles, on Monday, August 18 at 1 p.m. The group will perform a short selection of traditional and contemporary works at the Friendship Bridge off Market Street. The performance will include a ceremonial exchange of gifts.
Tartu Male Academic Choir is also scheduled to perform a full-length concert that evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Camden Avenue.
The city says that Salisbury’s relationship is one of several established through the Sister Cities Association of Salisbury/ Wicomico County. The association’s first official partnership was with Salisbury, England, and has since expanded to include multiple sister cities around the world.
Through these partnerships, Salisbury and its Sister Cities promote cross-cultural understanding, educational exchange, civic engagement, and economic collaboration.