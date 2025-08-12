SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - For the first time in five decades, Sussex County has reassessed property values, and residents are bracing for the impact as new tax bills begin arriving in the mail.
Some property owners, like Charles Wilson of Milton, expect their bills to rise significantly.
“Anxiously awaiting... I think it’s probably going to go up maybe 50%,” Wilson said. “I don’t really know, but it is what it is. You gotta pay it.”
County officials say the effect of the reassessment will vary. Some tax bills will increase, others will decrease, and many will see only minor changes. The final amount depends on factors such as the school district and how a property's assessed value compares to others in the same area.
For example, a condo in the Villages of Five Points saw its tax bill drop by more than $500, likely because its assessed value is below the area's average. In contrast, a more expensive older property on Bay Avenue in Lewes saw a $6,000 increase. Meanwhile, a newly constructed home in Milton experienced a slight decrease of about $20.
Overall, reassessments aim to remain revenue neutral, meaning that as higher-valued properties see increases, lower-valued homes in the same neighborhood may see reductions to balance the tax burden.
The majority of collected tax dollars support local public schools. Lewes resident Andrew Kagan says he supports the increase if it benefits education.
“If they haven’t done it in 50 years, there’s no way anybody’s going to pay for the schools,” Kagan said. “And there are so many people moving in to work. Younger people with younger kids. Since I’ve been here, they’ve probably built three middle schools, redid the high school twice or three times. It doesn’t come for free.”
Tax bills are now being mailed out to property owners across Sussex County.
Delaware lawmakers met Tuesday for a special session to discuss bills that could ease the financial burden on residents.