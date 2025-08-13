DELAWARE -Governor Matt Meyer (D) on Tuesday night signed a package of bipartisan reforms aimed at easing the impact of Delaware’s statewide property reassessment on homeowners, while some Republicans cautioned the changes could shift financial burdens to small businesses and other property owners.
The bills, passed during a special session, create flexible payment plans, authorize refunds for overpayments, and allow counties and municipalities to set different tax rates for residential and non-residential properties.
“Delaware for generations has prided itself in quality schools and affordable communities,” Meyer said. “We still, together, have a lot of work to do, but today's special session was a step in the right direction.”
Highlights of the legislation include:
House Bill 240: Authorizes counties to issue refunds for property taxes overpaid by more than $50 the year after reassessment.
House Bill 241: Allows payment plans for increases of $300 or more, suspends penalties for those on payment plans, and reduces other late penalties in New Castle County from 5% to 1%.
House Bill 242: Permits New Castle County school districts to adjust the balance between residential and non-residential tax rates for the 2025-26 school year without increasing total revenue.
Senate Bill 203 & 204: Codify county and municipal authority to set different property tax rates for residential and non-residential properties.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 122: Orders a review of the reassessment process to recommend improvements.
However, Republican Rep. Bryan Shupe (District 36) criticized the process, saying leadership rushed the bills without committee hearings or public input, and failed to consider other proposals that he argued would have provided “real tax relief for Delaware families.”
Shupe warned the changes could lead to higher costs for small businesses, farms, hospitals, and rental housing complexes. He also raised concerns about a potential shift toward “graduated” property taxes based on income, which he said could move Delaware toward a redistribution model.