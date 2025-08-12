DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are convening a special session this afternoon to address the state’s recent property value reassessment fallout. This change left many New Castle County property owners facing tax hikes of more than 500 percent. The House is considering three emergency bills aimed at providing immediate relief.
Delaware lawmakers meet for special session on property tax concerns
- Alyssa Baker
Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia.
- Updated
HB 242: Resetting school tax rates
Sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Jack Walsh, this bill would allow New Castle County school districts to reset tax rates for the 2025–2026 school year. According to officials, districts could set different rates for residential and non-residential properties, with limits to ensure the total revenue does not exceed the original tax warrant. The measure comes amid concerns that residential properties were over-assessed while many commercial properties were undervalued.
HB 240: Tax refunds for appeals
Also from Williams and Walsh, HB 240 would guarantee direct refunds to people who successfully appeal their assessments and overpaid by at least $50. Lawmakers say smaller overpayments could be refunded or credited at the county’s discretion.
HB 241: Payment plans and reduced penalties
Introduced by Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos, HB 241 would require payment plans for homeowners whose bills increased by $300 or more. According to lawmakers, plans must have at least three equal installments without interest or late penalties for those who pay on time. It would also lower New Castle County’s school tax penalty rate to 1% per month, matching Kent and Sussex counties.
The special session begins at 2 p.m., with lawmakers saying they intend to consider broader reassessment and school funding reforms in 2026.
Ahead of the meeting, at 11:15 a.m., Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker, Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn, House Republican Leader Tim Dukes, and House Republican Whip Jeff Spiegelman are set to hold a joint press conference in the Senate Hearing Room. The lawmakers say they plan to present their proposals for protecting taxpayers while keeping schools financially stable. Party members say they also plan to respond to claims surrounding concerns over public school funding. A virtual option will be available for media unable to attend in person.
