Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Delaware, northeast Maryland, northwest, central and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&