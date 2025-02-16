POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Saturday Feb. 16 in Worcester County.
Troopers responded around 1:30 a.m. to southbound U.S. 113, just south of Blades Road, where a Honda Accord had veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to police.
The front passenger, identified as Forest Eugene Crippen III, 34, of Pocomoke City, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The driver, Yakia Shree Brittingham, 35, of Berlin, was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, and findings will be submitted to the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
The investigation remains ongoing.