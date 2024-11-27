Drivers be aware: Multiple road closures in Rehoboth Beach during first week of December

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Drivers in Rehoboth Beach should prepare for road closures in early December as the city hosts two major events: the Hometown Christmas Parade and the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon. Temporary road restrictions will affect various areas during these events.
Christmas Parade: Monday, Dec. 2
The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Rehoboth Avenue. Road closures will be in place to accommodate the parade. The affected streets include:
- Rehoboth Avenue: Closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 6–10 p.m.
- State Street: Closed from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue, and Country Club Drive closed from 4–10 p.m.
- Sussex Street: Closed from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street from 4–9 p.m.
- 5th Street: Closed from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street from 4–9 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon: Saturday, December 7
More than 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the marathon and half-marathon, leading to road closures and limited access from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following streets will be open to residents only during this time:
- Henlopen Avenue (Henlopen Acres residents should use 2nd Street)
- Grove Street from Columbia Avenue to Henlopen Avenue
- Gerar Street
- 4th Street
- Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets
Additional roads may experience brief closures at the following times:
7–7:30 a.m.
- Rehoboth Avenue (westbound) from the bandstand to State Road
- State Road from Rehoboth Avenue to Hickman Street
- Hickman Street from State Road to Stockley Street
- Stockley Street from Hickman Street to Scarborough Avenue
- Scarborough Avenue from Stockley Street to Lake Drive
- Lake Drive
- Queen Street
7–9 a.m.
- Surf Avenue
7 a.m.–noon
- Ocean Drive