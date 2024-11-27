Drivers be aware: Multiple road closures in Rehoboth Beach during first week of December

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -  Drivers in Rehoboth Beach should prepare for road closures in early December as the city hosts two major events: the Hometown Christmas Parade and the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon. Temporary road restrictions will affect various areas during these events.

Christmas Parade: Monday, Dec. 2

The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Rehoboth Avenue. Road closures will be in place to accommodate the parade. The affected streets include:

  • Rehoboth Avenue: Closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 6–10 p.m.
  • State Street: Closed from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue, and Country Club Drive closed from 4–10 p.m.
  • Sussex Street: Closed from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street from 4–9 p.m.
  • 5th Street: Closed from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street from 4–9 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon: Saturday, December 7

More than 3,000 runners are expected to participate in the marathon and half-marathon, leading to road closures and limited access from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following streets will be open to residents only during this time:

  • Henlopen Avenue (Henlopen Acres residents should use 2nd Street)
  • Grove Street from Columbia Avenue to Henlopen Avenue
  • Gerar Street
  • 4th Street
  • Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets

Additional roads may experience brief closures at the following times:

7–7:30 a.m.

  • Rehoboth Avenue (westbound) from the bandstand to State Road
  • State Road from Rehoboth Avenue to Hickman Street
  • Hickman Street from State Road to Stockley Street
  • Stockley Street from Hickman Street to Scarborough Avenue
  • Scarborough Avenue from Stockley Street to Lake Drive
  • Lake Drive
  • Queen Street

7–9 a.m.

  • Surf Avenue

7 a.m.–noon

  • Ocean Drive

