DELAWARE- Getting a car towed in Delaware could be less of a hassle under House Bill 67, signed into law Thursday, which establishes new standards for towing companies.
Listed below are the new requirements and restrictions for towing and keeping vehicles without the consent of the owner.
- Photographic evidence and written authorization is needed before a vehicle is towed in a private parking area.
- Tow companies and storage facilities must publicly display their rates.
- Towing and storage rates must be reasonable.
- A maximum total towing rate of $250 and daily storage rate of $50 is imposed.
- Tow companies must drop vehicles that have not been removed from parking areas if the owner returns before removal.
- Storage facilities must be open or accessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week.
- Individuals must be allowed to retrieve personal belongings from vehicles held in storage.
- Storage facilities may charge a fee of up to $50 for access or retrieval of a vehicle.
- Tow companies and storage facilities must accept credit cards.
- The owner or operator is entitled to both reimbursement of the tow and storage fees, where a tow is completed in violation, including damages incurred to retrieve an illegally towed vehicle.
- Tow companies may not patrol for illegally parked cars, unless they have a contract to do so.
- Tow companies may not pay or give other benefits to obtain information about cars parked without authorization.
AAA officials said the new law is aligned with their mission.
“As the motorists’ advocate, AAA has long supported HB 67, as it is good for the public at large, protecting their rights as vehicle owners and rights to their personal property,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.