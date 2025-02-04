SNOW HILL, Md. - Four men who traveled from Maryland to Ohio to obtain fentanyl pills, while armed with a machine gun, have been sentenced to a combined 71 years in prison after their convictions in Muskingum County, Ohio.
The group, consisting of Jose Luis Rosa Perez, 24, of Chipley, Florida; Marcus K. Lloyd, 23, of Morton, Missouri; Bryden Bibbins, 24, of Snow Hill, Maryland; and Antonio Collins, 44, of Snow Hill, Maryland, was arrested in late August after Muskingum County deputies stopped their car during their return trip from Columbus. Authorities seized 1,803 fentanyl-laced pills disguised as Percocet, along with four bricks of fentanyl powder and a machine gun.
Judge Kelly Cottrill sentenced the men separately, asking them how many lives they believed the seized fentanyl pills could have taken. Lloyd responded, "1,803" according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.
Sentencing:
- Jose Perez was sentenced to 25 years in prison
- Bryden Bibbins, who pleaded guilty mid-trial, maintained his innocence despite the evidence against him. Bibbins, who had previously served 18 months in Maryland for second-degree rape of a child, received 22 years in prison
- Marcus Lloyd, who had the machine gun at the time of his arrest, but had no prior criminal record, received 20 years in prison
- Antonio Collins, who drove the group from Maryland to Ohio, was sentenced earlier to four years in prison