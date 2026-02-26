DELAWARE - A graduation ceremony was held at Dover Middle School to commemorate the completion of the DSP Training Academy on Feb. 19.
During the ceremony, 20 Delaware State Troopers and nine Municipal Police Officers, representing the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the Georgetown Police Department, the Middletown Police Department, and the Millsboro Police Department, were recognized, as they marked the beginning of their careers in public service.
The program included messages from Trooper Gabriel Hayes, Gov. Matt Meyer, State Prosecutor Dan Logan, Secretary Joshua A. Bushweller, and Colonel William D. Crotty.
In recognition of achievements, the following awards were presented:
- Trooper David Hernandez - Delaware State Police Academy Physical Fitness Award
- Trooper Maximillian Schwetje - Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award
- Patrolman Keishawn Mansfield, Georgetown Police Department - Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award
- Patrolman Horace Rose, Georgetown Police Department - Delaware State Police Academy Core Value Award
- Trooper Maximillian Schwetje - The Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Award
- Patrolman Autumn Potter, Millsboro Police Department - The Attorney General’s Award for Legal Excellence
- Officer Eric Johnson, Middletown Police Department - Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police Award
- Trooper Gabriel Hayes - Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award
Colonel William D. Crotty, the Superintendent of DSP, proudly announced the following classes.
105th Delaware State Police Recruit Class:
- Trooper Damian Alexander
- Trooper Justin Altemus
- Trooper Gavin Burton
- Trooper Shawn Church
- Trooper Jonathan Crist
- Trooper Gracie Frech
- Trooper Nicolas Gaspich
- Trooper Miller Gladding
- Trooper Gabriel Hayes
- Trooper Raymond Hearns
- Trooper David Hernandez
- Trooper Jacob Hudson
- Trooper Strovenscolv Larochelle
- Trooper Macy Layfield
- Trooper Courtney McCloskey
- Trooper Brendan McKewen
- Trooper Carlton North
- Trooper Tyler Sareyka
- Trooper Maximillian Schwetje
- Trooper Brock Vincent
101st Municipal Police Recruit Class:
- Officer Spencer Failing, Delaware Natural Resources Police
- Officer Gabriel Martin, Delaware Natural Resources Police
- Patrolman Alec Barr, Georgetown Police Department
- Patrolman Keishawn Mansfield, Georgetown Police Department
- Patrolman Dominick Redshaw, Georgetown Police Department
- Patrolman Horace Rose, Georgetown Police Department
- Officer Eric Johnson, Middletown Police Department
- Officer Yordi Ventura, Middletown Police Department
- Patrolman Autumn Potter, Millsboro Police Department