BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 49-year-old William Charleston and 47-year-old Jerome Charleston for felony drug and weapons charges following a search warrant.
DSP executed a search warrant at a property on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville on Aug. 7. The warrant was obtained following an investigation of William and Jerome Charleston for the distribution of illegal narcotics from the property.
A search of the residence and vehicles on the property led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 85.19 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 1.23 grams of heroin
- .32 caliber handgun
- Assorted ammunition
- Digital scale and drug paraphernalia
- $1,410 in suspected drug proceeds
William Charleston was charged with the crimes listed below and was released on a $111,600 unsecured bond.
- Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree – Agreement to Engage in Felony Criminal Conduct (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jerome Charleston was charged with the crimes listed below and was committed to the Department of Correction on a $215,100 cash bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate Occasions (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Manufacture, Deliver, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree – Agreement to Engage in Felony Criminal Conduct (Felony)
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia