MILFORD, Del. — A dump truck overturned at the intersection of Mastens Circle and US Route 113 Southbound, causing significant traffic delays on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Milford Police, the accident happened around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday. The dump truck, which was carrying asphalt, rolled over onto a Kia Telleride SUV. Investigators reported that the dump truck's brakes malfunctioned, leading the driver to lose control. The Kia, which had the green light, collided with the truck.
The driver of the Kia was evaluated at a hospital and later released. The driver of the dump truck was cited for multiple traffic violations.
US Route 113 was closed between Airport Road and Milford Harrington Highway for about four hours as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.