ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland Senators Steve Hershey, Johnny Mautz, Mary Beth Carozza, and Jack Bailey are continuing to push state and federal officials to protect Maryland’s commercial watermen after a devastating winter season.
The Republican Senators have been advocating for immediate relief after weeks of ice and dangerously cold conditions lead to the shut down of large portions of the Bay during prime oyster season.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a two-week extension of the commercial oyster season, moving the closing date from March 31 to April 14, after receiving many concerns. This extension applies to all commercial gear types while maintaining existing bushel limits and conservation protections.
Senator Johnny Mautz stood on the Senate floor to call on Governor Moore to show support and to pursue federal disaster relief for Maryland’s watermen.
"Our watermen lost weeks of income during the height of oyster season because they physically could not get on the water," said Senator Mautz. "The Governor should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our industry and press the federal government for every available dollar of relief. These families can’t afford to simply absorb that loss."
Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said the season extension is a necessary step but also emphasized that it cannot fully offset the damage already done.
"A short extension does not replace weeks of missed work. The Administration must remain fully engaged, supporting federal disaster assistance and working directly with watermen to stabilize this critical industry," said Senator Hershey.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza also mentioned how commercial fishing is not just a job but a generational way of life, and claimed the current situation to be an emergency. Senator Jack Bailey also emphasized the regional impact.
The Chesapeake Bay Area Republican Senators said they will remain in close communication with the Department of Natural Resources and federal officials as discussions continue regarding measures to protect Maryland’s commercial fishing industry.