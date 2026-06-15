MARYLAND -Eastern Shore counties will receive a combined $6.25 million through Maryland’s State Revitalization Programs to support 32 projects and activities aimed at community development and economic growth during Fiscal Year 2027, according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The state's six State Revitalization Programs support revitalization and redevelopment efforts, including business expansion and retention, façade and streetscape improvements, homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives, commercial improvement programs, community facilities, mixed-use development and demolition activities.
“Each one of these projects advances community-driven priorities tied to revitalization goals, and helps make great places – places that strengthen economic competitiveness and that people want to call home,” Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day said in a statement. “That investment delivers real returns: For every dollar invested through the Department’s revitalization programs, there’s approximately $17.90 in economic impact.”
Projects in Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties were selected through a competitively scored, multi-agency review process.
Among the projects receiving support are:
- Covering conduit materials and installation, utility burial and refeeding for Delmarva Power, Comcast, and Verizon to existing service locations for the Bank Street Promenade in Snow Hill.
- Construction that includes infrastructure, septic and water connections for affordable single-family home construction in Elkton in Cecil County.
- Site development for an upcoming inclusive, mixed-use, mixed-income housing project on the former Perdue Agribusiness industrial site within the planned redevelopment area of downtown Easton in Talbot County.
- Construction of Washington College’s Innovation Plant in Chestertown, a regional hub for workforce training, skilled trades education and entrepreneurship in Kent County.
- Development of a center for economic growth, educational innovation and ecological stewardship at the Packing House in Cambridge, including advanced oyster processing facilities, bio labs and publicly accessible exhibits in Dorchester County.
Statewide, the Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards include 247 projects receiving a total of $77.3 million. Projects in 21 Maryland jurisdictions received funding through one or more of the programs.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said additional information and a full list of awards are available through the Fiscal Year 2027 State Revitalization Program awards announcement.