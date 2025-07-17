WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Emergency dredging operations are now underway near the harbor in West Ocean City. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed the Merritt vessel to clear around 10,000 cubic yards of sediment from the channel area.
Lemuel Willis, captain of the Merritt, said the operation is crucial for ensuring safety on the water. “The bad shoreline conditions. Red represents bad,” Willis explained, referencing a color-coded depth chart. “These are color charts here, which indicate the key of what the depths are.”
Willis and his crew are using a method known as side casting, in which dredged material is blasted 85 feet away from the channel to make more room for marine traffic. “We’re called up here for emergency dredge operations to enable the Coast Guard and to be able to do search and rescue operations,” Willis said.
Dredging also took place in the same area last year, but this time the Corps is relying on different equipment. According to Jeffrey Price, construction representative for the Corps, the two “hopper dredges” typically used for larger-scale operations are currently undergoing maintenance.
“The dredge usually goes offshore, down two miles or so to Assateague, nudges up against the beach, and they open and dump that sand right on the beach,” Price said.
Despite not transporting the sand offshore, Price said the side casting method is still effective for keeping the channels clear—at least temporarily. “Obviously, if you take it offshore two miles away, it’s going to stay away from the inlet channel,” Price said. “But we’re doing this to get that channel clear for navigation so our commercial fishermen and marine operations can continue to work in Ocean City.”
In addition to the dredging itself, the Corps is also keeping an eye on environmental impacts. Jenna Petty, a geologist with the agency, is monitoring the turbidity levels—or cloudiness—of the water to ensure marine life and water quality are not adversely affected. “So this is low turbidity—very clean,” Petty said, holding up a sample. “And this would be high turbidity—very foggy and cloudy. Right now our waters are looking great, and we’re keeping them nice and clean.”
The emergency dredging work is expected to last approximately 10 days, weather permitting. Boaters are advised to keep their distance from the Merritt during operation, both for safety and to avoid an unexpected shower of sand.