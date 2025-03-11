DELAWARE- Energize Delaware has expanded its Home Energy Checkup and Counseling program to all Delaware residents, broadening access to free energy-saving services that were previously available only to limited-income households.
The program provides a one-hour in-home consultation at no cost, including the installation of energy-efficient products and personalized advice on reducing energy consumption and utility bills.
Customers receive an average of $240 in energy-saving upgrades such as LED lighting, smart power strips, showerheads, furnace filters and outdoor dusk-to-dawn lights.
Energize Delaware has trained additional contractors to support the program’s growth, aiming to improve home energy efficiency and reduce costs for residents statewide.
“This program has long been considered the gateway into other energy-saving initiatives,” said Drew Slater, executive director of Energize Delaware. “An in-home HEC2 appointment is a fast and easy way to increase energy efficiency and start saving immediately.”
Click here for more information.