DELMARVA. - With another coastal storm expected to hit the coast late this weekend, community members and Delaware Electric Cooperative prepare for what's to come.
The next round of snow is on it's way to the coast has electric providers and community members on Delmarva preparing for the next storm.
Hannah O'Brien stopped by the Ace Hardware store in Ocean City to buy a new shovel, salt, and more. O'Brien says wet and heavy snow, like what this next storm is expected to bring, makes her nervous.
"That is a concern," O'Brien says. "There's a tree behind me that should've been cut a long time ago. The neighbor doesn't like to do those things. So I'm hoping it doesn't because it's going to fall on my house."
Those same concerns were shared by Lauren Irby, Manager of Public Relations and Community Affairs at Delaware Electric Cooperative, who says downed trees and power lines create a safety hazard.
"Especially when the ground is really saturated. It could just knock a tree right on over," Irby tells CoastTV. "With the poles, the snow itself can weigh down the lines, the poles themselves. You know, if enough snow falls and if it's heavy enough, that itself can collapse the poles."
The danger of fallen trees doesn't end there, Irby says the risk of fires if a tree or limb lands on a power line is legitimate.
"There's always a chance that, you know, if a branch or anything lays a certain way, it can start a fire." Irby notes.
Irby says that Delaware Electric Cooperative will be posting updates in the event of mass power outages, and staff members from dispatchers to line crews will be on call and ready to go.
But another shopper at the Ace Hardware in Ocean City says it's important to be prepared for the weather, but his work must go on.
"Snow's not really a big worry," says Steve Littleton, who works with plumbing, heating, and air. "Soon as you get wet, you're ready to go home. You stay dry, you'll work it out."
Littleton says he's still seeing busted pipes from the most recent storms and freezing temperatures.
Stay up to date on the approaching storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV app, available for Apple and Android.