GEORGETOWN, Del. - The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold an "Enough is Enough" rally on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at The Circle in Georgetown.
The rally will include letter carriers, residents and community leaders demanding an end to the rising number of assaults and robberies targeting mail carriers while delivering routes.
National Association of Letter Carriers President Shawn Colleran spoke at the rally today.
"We're seeing post-traumatic stress disorder as we're seeing claims for mental disorders because you're asking these carriers that were attacked to go right back to the neighborhoods, they were attacked and, and deliver that mail the very next day," Colleran said.
Over the past two years, Delaware has seen nine armed robberies or assaults on letter carriers throughout the state, with four incidents occurring in Kent and Sussex Counties, including Dover, Seaford, Rehoboth Beach and Georgetown.
Eddie Lambden is a letter carrier in Georgetown and understands the impact these incidents can have.
"It's like in any job when you leave to go to work, you hope that at the end of the day, you're going to come home and some carriers do come home, but, you know, maimed or hurt because of this," Lambden said. "So we just hope you come home every day. IN the shape that we went to work with."
Tammy Walls came to the rally due to her concerns for the community.
"I've heard of, some real dangerous situations where people have, weapons and they're being threatened," Walls said. "So that's just not right. Something should be done about it before they're hurt."
The rally raised awareness and called for increased protections of the letter carriers.