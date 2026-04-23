DELAWARE- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $39.5 million funding award to jurisdictions within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, aiming to direct more taxpayer dollars toward environmental restoration work.
The agency said it is adopting a more efficient funding approach by moving money away from coordination efforts and into field-tested environmental projects. The shift will increase state implementation grants by $2.7 million compared to previous annual funding levels.
EPA leaders said the change ensures more funding is used for projects that directly reduce nutrient and sediment runoff into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
“Every dollar we move from overhead to action is a dollar that cleans up a local stream, strengthens a community, and restores the Chesapeake Bay,” said EPA Region 3 Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey.
Officials expect the increased investment to fast-track restoration work across the watershed, including agricultural conservation and nutrient management, stream and wetland restoration, urban stormwater upgrades, tree plantings and wastewater and septic system improvements.
EPA said these efforts help reduce nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment levels, while improving habitats for fish, oysters and underwater grasses. The projects also aim to strengthen community resilience to flooding and support local economies tied to the Chesapeake Bay.
In total, the agency is investing more than $57 million this year in implementation grants for Chesapeake Bay partners. EPA said it will continue prioritizing measurable environmental progress and accountability in its funding decisions.
The Chesapeake Bay plays a key role in the region’s culture and economy, and EPA leaders said the funding shift reinforces a long-term partnership focused on restoring cleaner water and healthier ecosystems across the watershed.