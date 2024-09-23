WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) praised the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for finalizing a new rule under the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. The stated goal of this new rule is to phase down the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).
HFCs are commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems in homes, vehicles, and commercial buildings. According to a press release from Sen. Carper, these chemicals are significantly more potent than carbon dioxide in their heat-trapping ability, making them a key target in the fight to combat climate change.
The rule is part of the newly established Emissions Reduction and Reclamation Program, aimed at reducing these climate-damaging chemicals, often called super pollutants.
The AIM Act was co-authored by Senator Carper and Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), demonstrating bipartisan support for reducing HFC emissions.
"The bipartisan AIM Act is proof that we can work together to protect our planet and strengthen American businesses, all while creating good-paying jobs," said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. "Today's announcement from EPA brings us one step closer to fully realizing the benefits of this bipartisan law."
The EPA's final rule is expected to significantly curb HFC emissions and advance the country's climate goals.