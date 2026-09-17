"Power Outages" text on a light blue electric pole in the background.

Bethany Beach Fire Chief Tyler Hickman said the transformer stopped working around 7 a.m. He said the transformer was not hit by a car and there was no apparent crash connected to the outage.

This article has been updated with information from Delmarva Power.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - 1,371 Delmarva Power customers were without power Thursday morning after overhead electric distribution equipment failed due to corrosion associated with the salt-air environment.

Delmarva Power said a wire came down on the electric system. When that happened, protective equipment, called reclosers, isolated the affected section and prevented further damage to the system. Crews located the issue, safely isolated a damaged switch from the outage, and restored service. Power was out from 7:06 a.m. to 9:53 a.m.

Bethany Beach Fire Chief Tyler Hickman said the outage affected parts of both Bethany Beach and South Bethany. Hickman said some traffic lights also went out because of the power outage. The Delaware Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control in the area. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is also assisting.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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