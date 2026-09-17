This article has been updated with information from Delmarva Power.
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - 1,371 Delmarva Power customers were without power Thursday morning after overhead electric distribution equipment failed due to corrosion associated with the salt-air environment.
Delmarva Power said a wire came down on the electric system. When that happened, protective equipment, called reclosers, isolated the affected section and prevented further damage to the system. Crews located the issue, safely isolated a damaged switch from the outage, and restored service. Power was out from 7:06 a.m. to 9:53 a.m.
Bethany Beach Fire Chief Tyler Hickman said the outage affected parts of both Bethany Beach and South Bethany. Hickman said some traffic lights also went out because of the power outage. The Delaware Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control in the area. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is also assisting.