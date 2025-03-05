SALISBURY, Md. - A growing partnership between the Delmarva Sports Network and Delmarva Shorebirds in 2025 will bring even more televised minor league games to baseball fans. Starting in April and running through September, viewers will have the opportunity to watch 25 thrilling Shorebirds games broadcast live for free on over-the-air television, a significant expansion from last year's schedule of 15 games.
"The Delmarva Sports Network is thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with the Delmarva Shorebirds," said Bill Vernon, vice president of Draper Media. "Adding 10 more games to the broadcast schedule exemplifies our dedication to bringing local sports to televisions across the region. Together, we're ensuring that even more fans can experience the excitement and energy of Shorebirds baseball."
The Delmarva Shorebirds, the single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, bring high-energy Carolina League baseball to their home field in Salisbury. Broadcasts will include comprehensive game coverage, exclusive player interviews, expert commentary, slow motion replays, in-depth analysis and more.
"The Delmarva Shorebirds are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Delmarva Sports Network," said Chris Bitters, general manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. "Expanding from 15 to 25 games on free, over-the-air television is a tremendous step forward in connecting with our fans across the peninsula. DSN's dedication to showcasing local sports aligns perfectly with our mission to bring Shorebirds baseball to as many fans as possible."
In addition to over-the-air broadcasts, these live Shorebirds games will be available through major cable providers including Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Mediacom, Charter/Spectrum, Bay Country Cable, and Easton Velocity. The schedule of Shorebirds games to air on DSN can be found at DelmarvaSportsNetwork.com/Shorebirds. More information on how to watch is available online at DelmarvaSportsNetwork.com/howtowatch. All broadcasted games will be played at the Delmarva Shorebirds' home field, the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, in Salisbury. For the Shorebirds' full 2025 schedule, visit milb.com/delmarva.