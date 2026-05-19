SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County announced Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $1.75 million for upgrades at Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.
According to Wicomico County, the funding comes through the Fiscal Year 2026 FAA Contract Tower Program and will support replacement of interior air traffic control tower consoles and related equipment.
County Executive Julie Giordano said the project will help modernize airport infrastructure and improve operations.
“This investment is another important step forward for Salisbury Regional Airport and our continued commitment to maintaining safe, reliable, and modern aviation infrastructure,” Giordano said. “We are grateful to Congressman Andy Harris and our federal partners for supporting projects that strengthen transportation and economic development opportunities for Wicomico County and the entire region.”
The grant was awarded by the FAA through the U.S. Department of Transportation and announced by Harris’ office.