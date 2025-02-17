FRANKFORD, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation has revised the closure dates for a bridge rehabilitation project on Route 20, a change that could ease concerns for local businesses, including Bennett Orchards.
Armory Road/Route 20 between Dukes Road and Omar Road will now be closed from Monday, Feb. 24, until May 16, 2025. The project includes replacing steel strips and slabs, milling and overlaying the concrete deck, repairing the underside of the deck and substructure, and cleaning and painting the structural steel.
Hail Bennett, of Bennett Orchards, previously voiced concerns about the original timeline, which extended into mid-July, a crucial period for their pick-your-own peach and blueberry season. With the new completion date in May, Bennett says the adjustment is a welcome relief.
The closure still presents challenges for the broader community, including Indian River High School, located just a mile away.
DelDOT says detours will be in place throughout the project.