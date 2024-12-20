MILTON, Del. - One local father-daughter duo are clearing the air about what they call their "flying car."
This is the BlackFly, it's an electric vertical take off and landing aeroplane. In simple terms, it's a flying car. It's kept in a hangar in Milton owned by John Chirtea. Chirtea has been flying for over 70 years.
"When I went to college, 15 of us got together and we bought an airplane. We formed the Chautauqua Flying Club. I was president of the club," Chirtea shared.
His daughter, Heather Chirtea, often foes out to fly it too. However, what would normally be just a cool oddity has become something else in light of the frenzy around drone sightings just across the Delaware Bay in New Jersey.
While Chirtea is paying attention to that, she says there may not be anything to worry about.
"One of the really interesting things about the New Jersey drones is that when you look at the videos that are online, they actually have correct lighting for the FAA regulations. So you have to have a red light, a green light and a white flashing strobe," Chirtea explained.
The Chirtea's say they have to follow their own set of rules and regulations from the FAA. With recent concerns, Heather Chirtea sees the regulations changing in the future.
"I think the risk of drones and the risk of collisions will force the FAA's hand into clarifying what those rules are and who's going to be allowed to go where."
Her father has a different concern and has one request for those who see him flying over Sussex County.
"Don't shoot us down."
Both John and Heather Chirtea shared that they have not crossed into New Jersey and their Ultralight aeroplane is not a drone. John Chirtea clarified the difference.
"We still call it a flying care because we're not a drone. A drone doesn't fly with a person in it, drones are not manned."
The duo shared they know nothing about the recent sightings but believe it will be figured out soon.
On Friday Afternoon, the Delaware State Police released a statement asking people to report suspicious drone activity to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline. The number is 1-800-FORCE-1-2.
DSP also clarified the operation of a drone is legal and shooting at aircraft, including drones, is illegal.