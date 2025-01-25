DELAWARE — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs invites the public to explore the First State’s history and culture through a variety of engaging events in February. From hands-on workshops to thought-provoking presentations, these programs take place across Delaware’s historic sites and museums.
Zwaanendael Museum
- Make a Sailor Valentine
Learn the history of sailor valentines and create your own as a meaningful gift.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Location: 102 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE
John Dickinson Plantation
Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild Demonstrations
Experience historic fiber arts like spinning, weaving, and knitting during guided tours.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
- Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Location: John Dickinson Plantation, Dover, DE
Trivia Night with John Dickinson Plantation at St. Jones Reserve
Test your Delaware history and science knowledge in a fun, family-friendly competition with prizes and refreshments.
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Location: 340 Kitts Hummock Rd, Dover, DE
Old State House Museum
Paul Robeson’s Sacrifice
Local historian Syl Woolford discusses Paul Robeson’s activism and its impact on his career and life.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Location: 25 The Green, Dover, DE
Friends of Folk Concert Series: Ampersand and Stella Prince
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with folk music featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Stella Prince and the group Ampersand.
- Date: Friday, Feb. 14
- Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Location: 25 The Green, Dover, DE
New Castle Court House Museum
- Collision on Route 40: Cold War Tensions and Civil Rights
Explore how Route 40 became a crossroads for civil rights, Cold War diplomacy, and African decolonization.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
- Time: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: 211 Delaware St, New Castle, DE
Plan Your Visit
The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs operates museums across the state that highlight Delaware’s unique contributions to U.S. history. Events are free unless otherwise noted, and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend.
For more details and a complete calendar of events, visit the Division’s website.