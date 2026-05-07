DELAWARE -The Delaware Senate passed legislation aimed at helping federal workers and contractors affected by a federal government shutdown through financial assistance, tax relief and free public transportation.
SB 268 would amend multiple sections of Delaware law to create temporary relief programs during a federal shutdown.
According to the bill synopsis, the legislation would provide interest-free loans to federal workers to help cover financial hardships caused by missed paychecks during a shutdown.
The proposal would also allow affected workers to ride public transit for free while the federal government remains closed.
Additional sections of the bill would defer certain state, county and school tax filings, payments and collections for impacted workers and contractors.
With Senate passage, the bill is now under review in the House of Representatives.