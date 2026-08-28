FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrissey proposed a 72-hour limit on how long cars can remain parked in the same spot on town streets during Friday's Town Council meeting.
According to the chief, Fenwick Island currently has no regulation requiring legally parked cars to be moved.
Under current rules, a car with a valid parking permit can remain in a legal parking spot for weeks or months without being moved.
Under the proposal, cars parked in the same spot for more than 72 consecutive hours could be ticketed and towed if not moved.
Dominic Muscatell who visits every summer says he agrees with the proposal.
"Honestly, I think it's more than reasonable, and I think it should be shorter especially for the people who live here in Fenwick. We come every summer, we love this place but we also want to preserve and respect that homeowners who live here, this is their property," said Muscatell. "And people shouldn't just be able to park their cars out here for seven days at a time or 72 hours at a time."
The chief said there has only been one instance of a car being parked for an extended period this summer.
Also under the proposal, any car parked in the same spot on a town street for more than seven days may be considered abandoned and could be ticketed or towed, even if it has a valid residential parking permit.
The proposal will now be reviewed by the Charter and Ordinance Committee for further discussion before returning to the Town Council for a final vote.