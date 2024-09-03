FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - As summer crowds drive to Fenwick Island for its beaches, shopping, and dining, parking can become a challenge, with visitors and sometimes employees finding designated spots filled and resorting to metered parking.
Greg Desroches, a frequent visitor, agrees that summer time can lead to increased parking in certain areas around town. "The parking on the east side of Bunny Avenue during the season—there's usually lots of cars in this area," he said.
The Fenwick Island Business Committee is now exploring potential changes to ensure that all parking spaces are fully utilized, especially during peak times. Kurt Zanelotti, head of the committee, outlined a proposal that could see the hours of required parking permits or metered parking adjusted from the current 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to a shorter period ending at 5:00 p.m., allowing for free parking in the evenings.
"One of the business concerns committee members asked if we could change the parking from that to 8:30 to 5 p.m., so there would be free parking after 5 p.m.," Zanelotti explained.
However, not everyone supports the idea. Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger noted that metered parking during the evening hours generates revenue that helps cover the cost of the town’s parking inspector, who ensures proper parking in Fenwick Island.
Mayor Magdeburger is open to considering limited free parking, perhaps on one or two days between 5:00 and 10:00 p.m.
As discussions continue among the committee and council members, Desroches remains optimistic about the outcome. "I got a lot of confidence in this town council and our leadership," he said.
The Fenwick Island Business Committee has not yet made any official changes to the parking rules, but the topic will be revisited in a future meeting.