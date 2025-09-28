Fenwick Island launches first street-end berm project to combat flooding

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Town of Fenwick Island has launched its first street-end berm project in an effort to boost flood resiliency, beginning with Farmington Street.
Led by the town’s Infrastructure Committee, the initiative involves placing sandbags at the end of the street and connecting them with neighboring properties to form a natural berm. The goal is to prevent tidal waters from entering the street during high water.
If the project proves successful, town officials say similar berms may be installed in other vulnerable areas.
Town officials extended their thanks to the volunteers, many of them living on Farmington Street, for their support and help.