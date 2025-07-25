FENWICK ISLAND

Fenwick Island is considering an alignment with a national organization that advocates for beach communities. 

FENWICK ISLAND, Del —  Fenwick Island officials are exploring the possibility of joining the American Coastal Coalition, a national organization focused on promoting coastal economies and culture.

The discussion comes after the Delmarva Association of Coastal Towns voted to disband in December 2024, following concerns related to Freedom of Information Act compliance. Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger cast the sole vote against the group’s dissolution.

On Friday, the Town Council is scheduled to take up the matter. The American Coastal Coalition works with municipalities to support economic resilience, cultural preservation, and sustainable coastal development.

 

