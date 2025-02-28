FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The Fenwick Island Town Council voted Friday to update the town’s noise ordinance, which would establish clearer definitions and stricter enforcement measures for noise violations.
The changes include expanding quiet hours, implementing decibel-level limits, and utilizing new noise monitoring technology. The updates take effect immediately.
Under the new regulations, quiet hours begin at 10 p.m. instead of midnight and continue until 8 a.m. During non-quiet hours, noise levels are capped at 65 decibels, with a lower limit of 55 decibels during quiet hours.
Law enforcement officers can use decibel-measuring equipment, including a smartphone app, to assess noise levels and issue fines for violations. Residents also have access to the same app to monitor their own noise levels and ensure compliance.
Fines for noise violations would be set at $200 per offense.