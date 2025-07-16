OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Ferris wheel near the Ocean City Inlet is already coming down—just months after it was installed—leaving only one remaining in the downtown area for the rest of the summer season.
Emmy Fowler and her husband came to Ocean City hoping to ride the wheel but arrived just in time to see it being dismantled. “We didn’t get a chance to get on it.” Fowler said.
The ride was installed next to Trimper Rides this past April, but is now being disassembled and shipped to the Wisconsin State Fair.
Michael Wood, one of the co-owners of the Ferris wheel, said the move was always part of the plan. “We’re taking it down because those contracts were in existence, and they were long-term contracts prior to it ever coming to Ocean City,” Wood said.
While the early departure has disappointed some boardwalk visitors, there’s hope for next summer. Wood said his team was pleased with the turnout in Ocean City and has since purchased a second Ferris wheel.
He’s optimistic they can keep one in town for the full 2026 summer season. “With any luck, we will negotiate a deal to leave it here from opening through Labor Day and then take it down at the end of the season, like many other amusement rides are,” Wood said.
Although nothing is confirmed yet, many visitors along the boardwalk said they hope to see the Ferris wheel return—and stay—all season long.