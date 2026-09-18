GEORGETOWN, Del. - Festival Hispano returns to Georgetown on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., bringing more than 100 vendors, performers, and community organizations to North Race Street for the 32nd annual celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage in Sussex County.
The festival will feature Latino cuisine, free health checks, live entertainment, and activities for children.
Artists from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico are scheduled to perform. Performers include Charlie Cruz, Nathy Granada, and Requinto Humilde. Organizers also say Disney characters will appear for children and are promoting what they describe as the biggest taco fest in the area.
Event organizer Kevin Andrade said the group has been organizing the festival since 2015.
"This festival is open to everyone. We want the people to come and enjoy it," Andrade said.
The event is being held during Hispanic Heritage Month and is intended to give attendees a chance to experience traditions represented within the local Hispanic community.
"Besides the music, I think this festival brings the taste of who we are culturally because we are in the United States; we are adopting this beautiful country that we live in, that we have our kids, but also we don't want to forget where we came from, and we don't want to forget who we are," Andrade said.
A portion of the money raised during the festival benefits First State Community Action Agency and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"We always want to give back to the community in the way we can," Andrade said.
Andrade said organizers also hope the event introduces more people to Hispanic food and culture.
"We want to share with the American community who we are. I want the people to know who we are, what we do, how delicious the food is that you’ve never tried, and that is going to be a great opportunity," Andrade added.
CoastTV's sister station, Telemundo Delmarva, is one of the main sponsors and will have a team at the event.