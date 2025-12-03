FOOD PANTRY DRIVE

Students at Lewes Elementary with the items collected for their Fill the Pantry Food Drive (Cape Henlopen School District).

LEWES, Del. — Students at Lewes Elementary collected more than 2,200 non-perishable food items during a Fill the Pantry Food Drive held November 10 through November 14, helping support two organizations that assist local families all year.

According to the Cape Henlopen School District, students promoted, gathered, counted, and organized 2,232 donated items. Families, staff, and community members dropped off canned goods, boxed pasta and rice, cereal, granola bars, instant potatoes, stuffing mix, and many other pantry staples at the school’s front office — eventually filling School Social Worker Lovell Hemphill’s office.

FILL THE PANTRY

Food items collected by Lewes Elementary for distribution to two organizations helping local families (Cape Henlopen School District).

All donated items were given to the Rehoboth Community Center and the Epworth Food Pantry. Both groups provide support for people experiencing food insecurity across the region throughout the year.

