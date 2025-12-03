LEWES, Del. — Students at Lewes Elementary collected more than 2,200 non-perishable food items during a Fill the Pantry Food Drive held November 10 through November 14, helping support two organizations that assist local families all year.
According to the Cape Henlopen School District, students promoted, gathered, counted, and organized 2,232 donated items. Families, staff, and community members dropped off canned goods, boxed pasta and rice, cereal, granola bars, instant potatoes, stuffing mix, and many other pantry staples at the school’s front office — eventually filling School Social Worker Lovell Hemphill’s office.
All donated items were given to the Rehoboth Community Center and the Epworth Food Pantry. Both groups provide support for people experiencing food insecurity across the region throughout the year.