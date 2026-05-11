GEORGETOWN, Del. - Multiple fire companies responded Monday morning to a building on fire in the County Seat Gardens community.
Georgetown, Millsboro, Ellendale and Milton fire companies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to 58 Garden Circle.
Georgetown fire said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from multiple sides of the home. Firefighters entered and encountered heavy fire conditions inside. No one was found inside the building.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.