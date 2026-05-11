County Seat Gardens fire

Georgetown, Millsboro, Ellendale and Milton fire companies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to 58 Garden Circle. (Georgetown Fire Company)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Multiple fire companies responded Monday morning to a building on fire in the County Seat Gardens community.

Georgetown, Millsboro, Ellendale and Milton fire companies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to 58 Garden Circle.

Georgetown fire said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from multiple sides of the home. Firefighters entered and encountered heavy fire conditions inside. No one was found inside the building.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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